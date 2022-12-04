University of Iowa hosts nurse recruitment fair for Iowa nurses

With lots of open spots to fill the University of Iowa Health Care (UIHC) is working on filling those gaps by offering recruitment fairs with large sign-on bonuses.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During the height of the pandemic, health care workers were pushed to the max. With lots of open spots to fill the University of Iowa Health care (UIHC) is working on filling those gaps by offering recruitment fairs.

The pressures of committing to a job after only visiting a facility once can be draining. That's why the University of Iowa Hospital is taking a different approach to recruiting by offering aspiring nurses in the community to come in and test the waters before jumping right in.

UIHC is holding recruitment fairs where that focus on booths that provide information on benefits and nurse residency programs for new graduates. There is also information on experienced nurse fellowship programs and professional growth and development.

Emily Ward is the Chief Nurse at the University of Iowa Hospital explained this fair is indented to address the nursing shortage as she believes it's a topic that affects all Iowans and health systems

"There are so many opportunities available across the entire healthcare industry, we thought why not allow, you know, people to be able to come in and kind of get a flavor for several different things," Ward said.

If jumping right in is your thing UIHC is also doing on-site interviews with same-day offers. There are over nine nursing paths to choose from. You can pre-register for this event on UIHC's website, or you can just drop by.