UnityPoint Trinity eases visitor restrictions for non-COVID-19 patients

UnityPoint Health - Trinity in Rock Island is easing certain restrictions on visitors for non-Covid-19 patients, effective immediately.
One visitor at a time will be allowed for these types of patients:
- Patients with cognitive impairments
- Emergency room patients
- Outpatient appointments and procedures
- Adult inpatients (During visiting hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily)
- Surgical and procedural patients
Two visitors at a time will be allowed for children (in their case, two parents or legal guardians), and for patients in end-of-life care.
Visitation will still not be allowed for that have or are suspected of having COVID-19.
The hospital says that all visitors and support persons must be at least 18 years old, except in the case of end-of-life care. Visitors will be required to sign in, be screened, wear a visitor identification, and wear a mask unless it cannot be tolerated for medical reasons. All visitors must stay in the patient’s room or an assigned waiting room for surgery/procedure.
In addition, the hospital will be set up to maintain social distancing and frequent hand cleaning. If a visitor does not have a mask, the hospital will provide one upon request.