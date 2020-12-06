UnityPoint Trinity eases visitor restrictions for non-COVID-19 patients

Patients will be able to see their loved ones again, one at a time.

UnityPoint Health - Trinity in Rock Island is easing certain restrictions on visitors for non-Covid-19 patients, effective immediately.

One visitor at a time will be allowed for these types of patients:

Patients with cognitive impairments

Emergency room patients

Outpatient appointments and procedures

Adult inpatients (During visiting hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily)

Surgical and procedural patients

Two visitors at a time will be allowed for children (in their case, two parents or legal guardians), and for patients in end-of-life care.

Visitation will still not be allowed for that have or are suspected of having COVID-19.

The hospital says that all visitors and support persons must be at least 18 years old, except in the case of end-of-life care. Visitors will be required to sign in, be screened, wear a visitor identification, and wear a mask unless it cannot be tolerated for medical reasons. All visitors must stay in the patient’s room or an assigned waiting room for surgery/procedure.