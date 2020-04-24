Unitypoint offering virtual urgent care through end of April

By visiting the Virtual Care option on Unitypoint's website , prospective patients can see a doctor, within ten minutes , according to the company, for an appointment. Doctors are also able to give over-the-phone prescriptions.

Unitypoint Health's Dr. Julia Jenkins describes the need being fulfilled by the program, saying, "we know that some people are nervous to go to their clinic... or nervous to be out and about in the community, so we wanted to give them easy access from their home and we want to ensure that people are still getting the health care that they need"