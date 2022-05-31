UnityPoint receives grant to improve maternal health services in rural Iowa

The $212,500 grant will be used to improve obstetric services for expecting mothers and babies at UnityPoint Health facilities across rural east-central Iowa.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Health has received a grant to help improve its maternal health services.

The awarding of the $212,500 grant from Iowa's Centers of Excellence, announced in a Tuesday, May 31 press release, will allow the medical group to improve access to obstetric care, especially in the region of rural east-central Iowa.

The aim is to incase the quality of health services for expecting mothers and their babies.

UnityPoint is one of the first organizations to receive a grant from the Centers of Excellence program, which was launched in December 2021 to foster improvements in maternal care services in regional health care providers.