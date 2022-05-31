UnityPoint receives grant to improve maternal health services in rural Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Health has received a grant to help improve its maternal health services.
The awarding of the $212,500 grant from Iowa's Centers of Excellence, announced in a Tuesday, May 31 press release, will allow the medical group to improve access to obstetric care, especially in the region of rural east-central Iowa.
The aim is to incase the quality of health services for expecting mothers and their babies.
UnityPoint is one of the first organizations to receive a grant from the Centers of Excellence program, which was launched in December 2021 to foster improvements in maternal care services in regional health care providers.
“There is a continued need for accessible and affordable health care in rural Iowa,” said Dr. Diana Kaufman, medical director of the Women’s Health Service Line for UnityPoint Health. “UnityPoint Health is committed to providing excellent obstetrical care to all of our families, including our patients in rural communities. We understand there is a unique need in the rural setting, and we are committed to working with those communities to improve the health and wellbeing of our expectant moms and their unborn babies.”