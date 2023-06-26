Cooking with Heart: UnityPoint offers healthy cooking classes

MOLINE, Ill. — UnityPoint Health — Trinity is offering Quad Citizens an opportunity to learn how to not only cook healthy food but make it delicious and fun.
The next round of "Cooking with Heart" classes begins on Aug. 3 and will continue for four weeks after. Each session is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The sessions are in person at the Trinity Heart Center Nutrition Education Center in Rock Island, however, there are virtual options for folks to take advantage of as well.
And the best part — it's all free! Click/tap here to register a spot.
