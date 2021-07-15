Unity Point Health - Trinity offering free breast cancer screenings

To qualify, women must be either uninsured or underinsured.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Women in the Quad Cities can now get free breast cancer screening through UnityPoint Health - Trinity.

The service is being offered at no-cost to women who are uninsured or underinsured, no doctors referral needed.

Alison Beardsley, director of oncology at UnityPoint said many women have been putting off these screenings.

“There’s an alarming trend nationally that women are postponing or skipping their mammogram. Every missed appointment is a missed opportunity to save a life," said Beardsley. "Each one of those appointments represents a loved one – a mother, daughter, partner, friend who is at risk and whose chances for survival increase with early detection and treatment.”

According to UnityPoint, breast cancer is the most common cancer and second-leading cause of cancer death for women.

The American College of Radiology recommends that women of average-risk start annual breast cancer screenings at age 40. Women with high-risk, like those with a family history of breast cancer, should start even earlier.

Appointments can be made by calling (309) 779-5870.