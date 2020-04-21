Unity Point Health furloughs workers, execs take 15% pay cut

Unity Point Health is temporarily furloughing some workers.
The hospital group announced hour reductions for administrative, support and clinical team members at all of its facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Executives are also taking a 15% pay cut.
UnityPoint's CEO said the moves are being made in an effort to conserve resources wherever possible.
“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer in a press release.
“Our people have been and will continue to be our focus. We recognize the impact this has on them and their families and will do all we can to support them through this and come out stronger as a team and a healthcare provider.”