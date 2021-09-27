Free 7-minute online health assessment from Trinity Heart Center could save your life

This online assessment could help individual's learn if they are at risk of heart disease.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — UnityPoint Health says taking seven minutes out of the day could potentially save your life.

The new HeartAware program from Trinity Heart Center is a free online health assessment which measures an individual's risk of developing heart disease.

According to UnityPoint Health, heart disease is a diagnosis shared by more than 70 million Americans.

“Half the people who die of heart attacks in the United States never even knew they had heart disease. This assessment tool can help change those odds,” said Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services. “In just seven minutes, a person can gauge their risk of developing heart disorders that can weaken their bodies and overall health and affect their lifestyle.”

The assessment asks questions about family history, cholesterol, blood pressure, lifestyle habits, and more. This can help people determine if they are at a low, moderate, high, or critical level for heart disease.

If an individual tests for an increased risk, a UnityPoint Health heart nurse will contact them to discuss steps towards better health at no cost.