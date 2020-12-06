UnityPoint Health Trinity down to only one COVID-19 patient

"There's nothing that we cannot overcome together."

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — UnityPoint Health Trinity is down to only one COVID-19 patient in the hospital.

That's down from a one time peak of 32 people in the region.

Staff say it was stressful but visiting doctors said their hospitals were some of the calmest they had seen during the pandemics height.

They say this could be because of their planning and adequate supply of PPE.

Although things are looking a lot better, staff say it doesn't mean the public should stop practicing safety guidelines.

Dr. Toyosi Olutade says, "What we've learned is that with the working together as a team and with the right resources and the right vigilance, there's nothing that we cannot overcome together."

Genesis Medical Center says at its peak it had 49 positive cases.