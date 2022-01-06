Tennessee-based hospital system acquires Eagle View Behavioral Health

Eagle View in Bettendorf has joined Summit BHC's 31-facility network of behavior health hospitals and addiction treatment centers.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Tennessee-based Summit BHC health care system announced Thursday, Jan. 6 it has acquired Eagle View Behavioral Health in Bettendorf - as well as seven other hospitals across the nation.

Summit, according to the Thursday news release, is a network of behavioral health and addiction treatment centers. The system has 31 inpatient facilities across the U.S., with its most recent in Iowa, Tennessee, Texas, New Mexico, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

"We are excited to welcome these facilities and their staff members to the Summit family," Summit Brent Turner said. "We are committed to providing these communities with the high-quality care they have come to expect, and we look forward to working closely with them."

Eagle View, according to its website, is a 72-bed inpatient hospital operates under a team of behavioral health professionals that includes psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, nurses and mental health technicians. The team works together to provide "compassionate" mental health treatment for those 5 years and older.

The Bettendorf hospital, located at 770 Tanglefoot Lane, assists those dealing with a variety of mental and behavioral health issues, including chemical dependency, psychosis, suicidal thoughts, drug and alcohol addictions, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and isolation.