Stomach bug outbreak at QC day care prompts health department action

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After receiving notice of a possible stomach bug outbreak at a Davenport day care center, the Scott County Health Department is trying to isolate and prevent the spread of the bug among children.

To learn more information about the illness, the health department has asked parents to get involved through collecting stool samples from their kids.



Scott County Health Department Clinical Services Manager Lori Steiner said outbreaks like these are pretty common among groups of younger children, even with sanitization protocols in place.

"Things can easily spread in day cares or schools … oral contact happens a lot," she said. "Children are learning and toddlers are learning, you know, good hygiene practices. So things can happen."

Upon learning about the potential outbreak at Red Rover Children's Learning Center, the county reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health for guidance. Since then, the county has been working with the state and the day care to get the illness under control.

The health department has been contacting the families affected and asking parents and children showing symptoms to provide stool samples.

Day care workers said they've never heard of an outbreak requiring these type of measures, but the county assured the protocol isn't uncommon but it must be orchestrated through the state. No matter the type of illness - whether it be COVID-19 or a common stomach bug - testing stool culture is a great method of determining the exact strain.

"It's all in order to see if there a specific germ in the stool," Steiner said. "That would help identify the best type of treatment."

Unfortunately, Steiner said only a handful of parents have come in for collection kits.

"If any parents … have heard that maybe their facility could be experiencing an outbreak, we really encourage them to pick up a kit from the health department and bring it back."

STOP THE SPREAD

The Scott County Health Department is asking parents to keep an eye out for any signs of illness, including stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea and low-grade fevers.