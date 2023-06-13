“If we can keep patients out of the hospital, it’s better for them, better for their health," said Dr. Jeff Brock with MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — About 58,000 to 80,000 children younger than five years old are hospitalized due to RSV infections each year in the United States alone.

A newly FDA-approved vaccine, the first one in the world to be approved, has seen a positive impact in clinical trials.

While this new vaccine won’t prevent infection completely, it will keep patients out of the hospital.

The vaccine has seen positive impacts in clinical trials, and Dr. Jeff Brock, an Infectious Disease Pharmacy Specialist at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, says that there are hopes for it to be available by the fall.

“If we can keep patients out of the hospital, it’s better for them, better for their health, decreases the amount of money they are going to have to pay. It’s an expensive disease if you get hospitalized for a respiratory tract infection,” Brock said.