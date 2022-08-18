Rosecrance to open new behavioral health center in Moline on Aug. 22

The Midwestern mental health and substance abuse care provider will open a new Quad Cities location on 38th Avenue in Moline on Aug. 22.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Midwestern behavior health group is opening a new location in the Quad Cities, bringing its services across the river.

Rosecrance, a behavioral health services provider with locations across the Midwest, is opening a new location at 4900 38th Avenue in Moline on Monday, August 20.

It's the group's second location in the Quad City area, alongside the already-established location on Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Rosecrance has established health centers across the Midwest; in Iowa, Wisconsin and a large number of locations in the Chicago suburbs.

The organization offers a number of services specializing in many types of behavioral health care, including mental health, substance abuse and addiction.

The Moline clinic will offer in-person outpatient mental health and substance abuse care for all ages when the location opens. Currently, it only offers virtual services.