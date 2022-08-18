x
Health

Rosecrance to open new behavioral health center in Moline on Aug. 22

The Midwestern mental health and substance abuse care provider will open a new Quad Cities location on 38th Avenue in Moline on Aug. 22.
Credit: Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com

MOLINE, Ill. — A Midwestern behavior health group is opening a new location in the Quad Cities, bringing its services across the river.

Rosecrance, a behavioral health services provider with locations across the Midwest, is opening a new location at 4900 38th Avenue in Moline on Monday, August 20.

It's the group's second location in the Quad City area, alongside the already-established location on Kimberly Road in Davenport. 

Rosecrance has established health centers across the Midwest; in Iowa, Wisconsin and a large number of locations in the Chicago suburbs.

The organization offers a number of services specializing in many types of behavioral health care, including mental health, substance abuse and addiction.

The Moline clinic will offer in-person outpatient mental health and substance abuse care for all ages when the location opens. Currently, it only offers virtual services.

“We are excited to be champions of hope for all of the Quad Cities,” said Rosecrance Quad Cities Regional Manager Austin Gross. “With locations on both sides of the river, we can connect the whole region to caring, expert behavioral healthcare.”

