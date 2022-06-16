After days of battling extreme temps, Rock Island Health Department will be open Thursday

The department closed early on Tuesday and stayed closed through Wednesday due to issues with its air-conditioning units and the extreme heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island County Health Department will be open Thursday, June 16 after days of extreme heat and malfunctioning air-conditioning units forced it to close earlier this week.

Now, leaders are working with vendors to make emergency repairs to its AC units.

On Monday, June 13, the department said repairs on the units could take weeks. The Board of Health must approve a new HVAC system before it can be placed.

Visitors are encouraged to wear clothes that are appropriate for Thursday's forecast, which will be less humid than earlier this week but still in the lower 90s by the afternoon.

The department gave the following tips for staying cool and avoiding heat-related illnesses:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If you don't have air conditioning in your home, go to a public place such as a shopping mall or a library to stay cool.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Drink water often. Don't wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air conditioning.

Air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness. Exposure to air conditioning for even a few hours a day will reduce the risk for heat-related illness.

On Monday, the department sent out a press release about its AC units "not working well" but said all of its services and clinics would remain open. That changed on Tuesday when the department ended its COVID-19 booster clinic at noon and shut the whole department down by 2 p.m.

The department remained closed on Wednesday while crews worked to make emergency repairs on the AC units.