RICO Health Department clinics to remain open amid air conditioning outage

Despite air conditioning problems that could potentially last weeks, Rock Island COVID vaccine clinics are staying open.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island County Health Department says it's currently without air conditioning but is keeping its vaccination clinics open through the heat.

In a press release published on Monday, June 13, the county health department announced its COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics on Tuesday and Friday clinics will remain open through an air conditioning outage that is coinciding with a notable heat wave.

Anyone visiting the clinics should dress weather-appropriate for high temperatures, especially on Tuesday, which falls during the heat advisory.

Officials say the warm temperatures at the clinics could potentially last for weeks as repairs are made.

The department also left tips for staying cool and avoiding heat-related illnesses and conditions:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If you don't have airconditioning in your home, go to a public place such as a shopping mall or a library to stay cool.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Drink water often. Don't wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without airconditioning.

Air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness. Exposure to airconditioning for even a few hours a day will reduce the risk for heat-related illness.