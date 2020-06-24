Community COVID-19 testing site coming to Rock Island

The drive-thru site will be open on Monday, June 29th for over a week.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is getting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site beginning Monday, June 29th and lasting for over a week.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced the addition on Wednesday, June 24th.

The testing site will open on June 29th at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. It's expected to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day until Friday, June 10, except for on Saturday, June 4th.

RICOHD says that due to likely high demand, long wait times are expected.

The department says that testing is encouraged for anyone experiencing symptoms of possible COVID-19 infection. Photo identification and contact information are required. Testing is available at no cost, but those with medical insurance will be asked to present their cards.

All test subjects must be in cars with functioning windows, and cannot exit their vehicles while they are in line. Walk-up service is also available, with specific instructions.