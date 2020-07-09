Rock Falls under boil order until morning of September 9

Whiteside County health officials have issued a boil order for the city of Rock Falls for two days.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The city of Rock Falls is under the effect of a boil order for two days starting Monday, September 7.

The order tells residents to boil municipal tap water for 1 minute before use until the morning of September 9.

Tap water should not be used for eating, drinking, cooking, dishwashing, or brushing teeth unless it is boiled, and the city encourages the use of bottled water for the duration of the order.