Rock Falls under boil order until morning of September 9

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The city of Rock Falls is under the effect of a boil order for two days starting Monday, September 7.
The order tells residents to boil municipal tap water for 1 minute before use until the morning of September 9.
Tap water should not be used for eating, drinking, cooking, dishwashing, or brushing teeth unless it is boiled, and the city encourages the use of bottled water for the duration of the order.
Whiteside County did not give a reason for the boil order. If you have a question, you can call the Whiteside County Environmental Department at 815-772-7411.