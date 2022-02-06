Illinois Gov. Pritzker appoints new state public health leader

Dr. Sameer Vohra will replace Dr. Ngozi Ezike who was the first ever Black woman to hold the position.

Beginning August 1, distinguished pediatrician and health care policy expert Dr. Sameer Vohra will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

He is replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike who stepped down in March after leading the IDPH through the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department assistant director, Dr. Amaal Tokars, had been the interim leader for the past six months.

Dr. Vohra is the Founding Chair of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine's Department of Population Science and Policy, with his recent focus being on improving health outcomes in Central and Southern Illinois.

"I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers, and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois," Vohra said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed full confidence in Dr. Vohra, calling him a "visionary leader" and someone who will bring a well-rounded perspective to the IDPH.

Dr. Vohra also serves on IDPH’s Illinois State Board of Health, the Illinois Medicaid Advisory Committee and the Governor’s Rural Affairs Council. He previously served on the Board of Trustees for the Illinois State Medical Society and Chicago Medical Society, among other committees.