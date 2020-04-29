Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic

Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in an apparent violation of the wold-renowned hospital's policy.

It's an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them. Video feeds show he didn't wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19.

He was also maskless when he visited a coronavirus testing lab. And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion.

Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn was among those wearing masks. Pence explained his decision by stressing that he has been frequently tested for the virus.

The Mayo Clinic's guidance is based on recommendations from the Trump administration. The CDC recommended in early April that Americans consider wearing face coverings when in public to help prevent the virus spread from asymptomatic carriers. For roughly the past month, Pence has been getting tested weekly for the virus.

In announcing the new guidance, however, President Donald Trump repeatedly highlighted the recommendations weren't mandatory. And he said he would not partake.

"I don't think I'm going to be doing it," he said, going on to suggest it was hard to envision such a thing in the Oval Office: "Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens -- I just don't see it."

After the Mayo Clinic deleted its tweet saying it had advised Pence of the mask policy, a new message appeared thanking him for visiting.

"We look forward to continued collaboration to develop essential testing and treatment for our patients and communities," the new tweet read.