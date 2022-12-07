1st case of monkeypox identified in Polk County

The case in Polk County comes just over a week after the Iowa Department of Health reported the first case in Iowa.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The first case of monkeypox in Polk County has been confirmed, the Polk County Health Department reported Monday.

The new case comes just over a week after the Iowa Department of Health originally reported the first "probable" case in Iowa on July 1.

PCHD reports that the patient was likely infected while traveling within the United States. The patient is currently isolating and receiving outpatient care.

“The risk of monkeypox in the general population remains very low,” said Helen Eddy, the Polk County Health Department Director, in a press release. “However, it is important for community to be aware of this virus including transmission, prevention and when it’s appropriate to seek medical care.”

Monkeypox can spread through skin-to-skin contact, body fluids, monkeypox sores or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox.

Additionally, while monkeypox is not classified as a sexually transmitted infection (STI), PCHD said it can spread "through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex."

“The emergence of monkeypox in the United States serves as a reminder to stay up-to-date on regular STI testing based on your sexual behavior, partners and if you have symptoms,” Eddy said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides recommendations on healthy sexual practices.”

PCHD and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are working to conduct contact tracing with local health partners.

People who have had direct close contact with an infected patient are directed to watch for symptoms of illness.

Symptoms may include:

Fever

Fatigue

Enlarged lymph nodes

Rash on the genitals and/or the anus

If you have recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported, show symptoms of monkeypox or have come into contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case, contact your doctor.