Moline man remembered for volunteerism with Boy Scouts of America passes away after battling coronavirus

MOLINE, Ill. — Longtime Boy Scout leader and Moline resident, Ben Rogers passed away after battling the coronavirus, according to the Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Rogers was 67 years old. He passed away on Tuesday, April 7, according to a social media post from the organization. He had been fighting the virus for almost a month.

Among other things, he is remembered for his service to the Boy Scouts, which he volunteered with for more than 40 years.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. It will be available for live streaming on the funeral home's website and on Facebook. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church in Moline.