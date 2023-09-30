Mercer County Ambulance Committee needing to find a new ambulance contract by the end of the year

The Ambulance Committee's contract with Genesis Ambulance expires Dec. 31, but they haven't received a single bid for 2024.

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — The Fire Protection Districts of Aledo, Greene, Joy, Seaton and the City of Keithsburg will be without an ambulance service if a new bid isn't placed by Dec. 31.

The Mercer County Ambulance Committee currently has a contract with Genesis Ambulance for emergency ambulance services to the above Fire Protection Districts and the City of Keithsburg. That contract expires with the end of the year.

The Ambulance Committee issued a request for bids in August in anticipation of the Genesis contract expiring, but it hasn't received a single bid.

The Ambulance Committee held a meeting Thursday to brief officials and agree to work together to resolve the issue before the Dec. 31 deadline.

In attendance was State Sen. Neil Anderson, State Rep. Dan Swanson, Mercer County Board Members Steve Moreland and Chris DeFrieve, Sheriff Terril, Aledo Mayor Hagloch, City Administrator Chausse, City Clerk Dale and Aledo Police Chief Fisk. Phyllis Bewley represented the 911 Board, and Mayor Chris DeFrieze represented the City of New Boston and the New Boston Fire Department Ambulance Service.

As the contract expiration approaches, the Ambulance Committee will hold community meetings with each Fire District and the City of Keithsburg. Committee members will share the need to get involved as first responders or EMTs. If the community can support an ambulance service, the pressure to find a new contract would be lessened — and all residents would benefit from more first responders and EMTs.

The New Boston Ambulance Coordinator will hold a first responders class in early 2024. Dates will be announced in the near future.

The committee's spokesperson said it will keep the public informed as new developments occur.