Medicare, Medicaid terminating payments to Galesburg Cottage Hospital

According to a termination notice from the Department of Health & Human Services, Medicare program payments will no longer be accepted after Dec. 27.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Medicare and Medicaid will no longer make payments to Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

The Department of Health & Human Services issued a termination notice for the hospital, stating the agreement granting Galesburg Cottage Hospital admittance into the Medicare program would be terminated on Monday, Dec. 27.

According to the notice, the hospital was found to have violated four conditions of the program, including patient rights, nursing services, physical environment and governing body.

The statement reads, in part:

"The Medicare program will not make payment for inpatient hospital services furnished to patients who are admitted after the close of December 27, 2021. For patients admitted on December 27, 2021, or earlier, payment may continue for up to 30 calendar days of inpatient hospital services furnished after December 27, 2021."

The move could have devastating impacts on the facility, which relied on the program for more than half of its inpatient revenue in 2020.

A report from Illinois' Health Facilities & Services Review Board found 59% of Galesburg Cottage Hospital's inpatient revenue for the year came from Medicare, totaling $8.57 million. Medicaid accounted for another 14%, bringing in $2.03 million.

News 8 has reached out to representatives at Galesburg Cottage Hospital several times for a comment, but has yet to hear back.

The news comes just six months after the hospital's transfer to new ownership was finalized. Quorum Health Corporation confirmed it had sold the facility to SBJ Group Inc., out of Austin, TX, on June 25.