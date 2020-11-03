Maquoketa is getting a new hospital and YOU can help decide what to do with the old one

The new hospital will be finished in December 2020, leaving a sprawling facility in need of a new purpose

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County will have a new hospital in Maquoketa come December, leaving hospital leaders to figure out what to do with the old one.

On Wednesday, March 11, they're asking the community to come out and give their input.

Jackson County Regional Health Center President Curt Coleman says several ideas have already been thrown around about how to re-purpose the sprawling facility including turning the space into housing, a recreational or shopping center and even a green space.

"Anything that they can think of, we want to hear about," he said. "At this point, there are no options off the table."

The public meeting starts with registration at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to last for two hours.

"I think once they come to the campus, they'll see what we're dealing with," he said. "The age of the facility, how sprawled out it is. Come thinking about what's in the best interest of the community. Ideas that they may have."

Kansas State University has a program that's helping the board of trustees make a decision called the Technical Assistance for Brownfields (TAB). It's a federally funded program that helps communities like Maquoketa develop "brownfield" areas or areas that could easily fall into disrepair, becoming a vacant eyesore.

Kansas State will take the feedback from Wednesday's meeting and suggest some clear ideas on how to proceed.

The new hospital on Hospital Drive near Walmart will be finished in December 2020, with employees and patients transferring over into the new year.