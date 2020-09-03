Live at 9:30AM: Local health officials discuss coronavirus

Officials from area health departments are hosting a conference to discuss the coronavirus.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Officials from area health departments are hosting a conference to discuss the coronavirus.

The conference is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Representatives from Rock Island County and Scott County's health departments will be joined by people from Unity-Point Trinity, Genesis Health Systems, Community Health Care and the Quad City Health Initiative.

On Sunday, March 8, it was announced that Iowa had gotten its first confirmed cases of coronavirus and Illinois saw its first community-transferred case of the virus, meaning not contracted via travel.

As of Monday, March 9, there have been no cases in Rock Island County or Scott County. Illinois has seven cases and Iowa has three.