Iowa lawmakers OK abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

The bill is similar to a previous move by Iowa legislature that was struck down by the state's Supreme Court.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers approved a waiting period for abortions during an overnight session that stretched into Sunday morning.

The House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period just before midnight and the Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights.