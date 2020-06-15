x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WQAD.com

health

Iowa lawmakers OK abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

The bill is similar to a previous move by Iowa legislature that was struck down by the state's Supreme Court.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers approved a waiting period for abortions during an overnight session that stretched into Sunday morning. 

The House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period just before midnight and the Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. 

The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights. 

Legislators planned to return to the Capitol later Sunday as they push to adjourn the session, which had been put on hold for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.