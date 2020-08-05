x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

health

Iowa judge: Law blocking sex education funding unconstitutional

The judge ruled that a state law blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving federal money for sex education programs is unconstitutional.
Credit: Getty Images
The exterior of a Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center is seen on May 28, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. In the wake of Missouri recent controversial abortion legislation, the states' last abortion clinic is being forced to close by the end of the week. Planned Parenthood is expected to go to court to try and stop the closing. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

IOWA, USA — An Iowa judge has ruled that a state law blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving federal money for sex education programs is unconstitutional. 

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Fifth Judicial District Judge Paul Scott ruled Wednesday in the case. 

Scott wrote that the law violates Planned Parenthood of the Heartland’s right to equal protection and “has no valid, ‘realistic conceivable’ purpose that serves a legitimate government interest ...” 

In his ruling, Scott issued a permanent injunction to prevent the law’s implementation. 

RELATED: Judge blocks law cutting sex ed funds to Planned Parenthood

RELATED: Planned Parenthood sues state over sex education fund denial