Iowa health officials seek to prevent spread of coronavirus by asking travelers to self-isolate

Residents coming home from specific countries where coronavirus has been spreading.

Iowa residents who are returning from a handful of countries where coronavirus is spreading have been asked to self-isolate. The request was made on Tuesday, March 3, by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

People coming home from China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea have been asked to voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days.

“We recognize staying at home for 14 days is an inconvenience,” said IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati, "but it is an important way to limit the spread of a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19. The department urges employers to work with staff to consider flexible leave policies and tele-working options."

The IDPH has confirmed that as of the day this request was made, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus made in Iowa. Their goal is to take precautions like self-isolation to prevent the spread in the U.S.

Here are some things you can do to prevent the spread of viruses like influenza and the coronavirus: cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or the fold of your elbow, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and stay home when you're sick.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath and can show up between two and 14 days after being exposed.