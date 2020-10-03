Iowa governor explains state's response to coronavirus

Governor Kim Reynolds declared a disaster proclamation in response to eight people in the state contracting coronavirus.

One day after signing a proclamation of disaster emergency in response to the coronavirus, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave an update to residents in a press conference.

The proclamation comes after eight people in the state were diagnosed with coronavirus after traveling.

The proclamation activates Iowa's emergency response plan. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, that plan authorizes Iowa agencies to tap into resources like staff and equipment to respond to a potential spread of the illness.

The IDPH said all of the people with coronavirus in Iowa are recovering in isolation at home.

Governor Reynolds urged people in Iowa to remain calm and to keep the illness in perspective. She pointed out that there is a lower mortality rate with the coronavirus than there is with the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that during the 2019-2020 influenza season, there have been at least 34 million illnesses, with 350,000 hospitalized and 20,000 deaths.

Doctors say simple hygiene practices can help prevent the spread, like washing your hands, not touching your face and wiping down surfaces with disinfectant.