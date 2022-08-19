Illinois Sen. Duckworth talks Inflation Reduction act, lower prescription costs in Silvis visit

The relief is part of the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats passed without any Republican support.

SILVIS, Ill. — Americans struggling with high prescription drug costs could see some relief.

US Senator Tammy Duckworth visited Silvis to promote the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). She spoke at Genesis Medical Center, just outside of the family-owned Illini Clinic Pharmacy.

The act is designed to reduce energy costs, create jobs and cut drug prices.

Sen. Duckworth said the act will benefit Illinois and Iowa residents, as well as local pharmacies.

The IRA will cap insulin costs at $35 per month for those with Medicare. It also allows Medicare to negotiate for better drug prices.

Sen. Duckworth added that the act helps Medicare seniors by capping their annual drug costs at $2,000 per year and ensuring access to free vaccines.

"Anytime I look at a person who's an 81-year-old like my mom, who's having to choose between, 'can I afford insulin, or do I afford food?'" Sen. Duckworth said. "And yet you got 'big pharma' making record prices, they're paying their executives record high prices. I'm gonna be on the side of working families."

The bill only narrowly passed, with all Senate Republicans voting no.

Sen. Duckworth implied that Republicans voted that way just to oppose Democrats.

However, some local Republicans, like Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, said the act would cause more inflation and raise taxes for the middle class.