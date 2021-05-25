ImpactLife sheds light on low blood supply ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The blood center is pushing for blood donations to restock low supply ahead of the summer's first holiday weekend.

ImpactLife is searching for blood donors to restock the blood center with donations ahead of Memorial Day weekend, reporting low supply.

ImpactLife is asking all eligible donors to help make blood available for patients who need it to help ensure hospitals have a sufficient supply of blood ahead of summer 2021's first holiday weekend.

“We never know when a crisis might arise that would lead to a spike in blood utilization, so it’s the donations already ‘on the shelves’ that make the greatest difference,” says Amanda Hess, Director, Donor and Public Relations. “Even though we have a holiday weekend ahead, we know the use of blood for both routine and emergency use will continue at a steady rate."

Donations of all types are needed, but ImpactLife is especially looking for O-negative, O-positive, A-positive, and B-positive, as well as platelets.