QC River Bandits, Peoria Chiefs support ImpactLife with 'Out for Blood' competition

Fans of the rival baseball teams can get in on the rivalry and receive free game admission by donating blood to ImpactLife.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fans of the Quad Cities River Bandits and Peoria Chiefs can get a piece of the rival baseball action by seeing which side can donate more blood to ImpactLife.

In a news release posted to its website on Tuesday, May 17, ImpactLife announced the "Out for Blood" competition in cooperation with the rival baseball teams.

According to Community Blood Center, shortages of all blood types often occur during the summer and winter holidays.

In a friendly competition to combat the blood shortage, the Chiefs and River Bandits will spend their summer promoting blood donation and seeing which team's fans donate more frequently over the length of the 2022 Midwest League baseball season.

Fans can give out the following codes when they schedule an appointment to donate blood to ImpactLife through Sept. 7:

River Bandits fans should use group code 3038.

Chiefs fans should use group code 61039.

Donors who use either of the codes will receive a voucher for admission to the final home game series in which the River Bandits and Cheifs compete against each other.

ImpactLife will keep track of donations all donations across the season, and the team with more donations will receive a trophy from the organization.