Illinois sees first COVID-19 community transmission case, 7 total diagnosed in the state

CHICAGO — (AP) — Health officials say a Chicago resident who has been hospitalized in serious condition is believed to be the first case community transmission of COVID-19 in Illinois.

The case announced Sunday at a news conference is the seventh overall case in Illinois.

City health officials say the patient, a man in his 60s, sought medical care. The first six cases, including two married couples, involved people who had traveled.