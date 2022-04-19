Right now, only HIV care providers can prescribe the medication, but that may change.

MOLINE, Ill. — Both the Illinois House and Senate have passed House Bill 4430, allowing all Illinois pharmacies to prescribe treatment drugs for HIV and AIDS. The bill is now headed to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk for final approval.

As of right now, only HIV care providers can grant access to post and pre-exposure prophylaxis, also known as PEP and PREP. In the Quad Cities, The Project is one of those care providers.

Tyler Mitchell works for the organization, sharing his excitement over increasing access to the treatments.

"The ability to have that medication accessible at you know, a nearby pharmacy, I think could really be huge for particular individuals," says Mitchell.

Under the bill, pharmacists that choose to provide the drug options will have to undergo training on how to prescribe them.

"It's very important that not just pharmacists, but pharm-techs and other people that might be working in that environment, are aware of what PREP is, and also aware of what PEP is," says Mitchell.

According to the AIDS Foundation Chicago, only 44% of those living with HIV in Illinois are receiving treatment that puts them at a level of suppression that nearly eliminates the chance of passing the disease on.

With more pharmacies providing medication to help get to that level of suppression, Mitchell is optimistic it will increase the care provided. With more pharmacies available to help, it decreases problems such as transportation access.

"We find that transportation for one can absolutely be a barrier, especially if the provider does not offer any sort of virtual services. That can be a huge deal for people if they have to go in person to have those conversations and they can't afford a car, or they can't hop a bus in time, or there are no available Ubers," says Mitchell.

In addition to transportation issues, Mitchell says there are problems related to a lack of information available due to limited service providers.

"Really getting back to a lack of knowledge. A lot of people just don't know about it because they might not routinely access services at an organization like The Project," says Mitchell.

According to GoodRx, the average price for PRE and PREP is around $2,000 dollars before insurance. If you're without insurance, The Project recommends reaching out for assistance.