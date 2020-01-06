Illinois to offer free meals to youth during summer break

The state will be continuing to offer meals to school-age kids throughout the summer.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will offer free meals to school-aged children at hundreds of sites this summer, using options such as home delivery and drive-through distribution to ensure families that need help can get it during the pandemic.

The Illinois State Board of Education said more organizations are needed to participate in the summer food program, as the number of families relying on the assistance for meals when school isn’t in session has increased due to the coronavirus outbreak.