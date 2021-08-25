Illinois requiring insurance to cover mental healthcare beginning in 2023

Gov. Pritzker signed a bill Wednesday making Illinois the third state in the country to require health insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a pair of bills expanding access to mental healthcare, making Illinois the third state to require insurance to cover mental health disorders.

The first bill requires health insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare, primarily for mental, emotional, or substance use disorders beginning January 1, 2023.

The law is aimed at expanding equal access to mental health treatment. According to statistics cited by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, just over half of the people who need it are unable to access it. Illinois is the third state in the union to pass this type of legislation, following California and Oregon.

The second bill, which takes effect on January 1, 2022, establishes a new system for first responders to coordinate 911 and 988 responses when the upcoming national hotline takes effect.

The bill requires all Illinois municipalities to coordinate 911 and 988 services, requiring that 911 call centers to coordinate with mobile mental and behavioral health services, reducing the likelihood of incarceration or improper use of force due to a lack of appropriate training in responders.

The bill also establishes committees in each EMS region that will provide advice for mental and behavioral health emergency response systems, and will require updated first responder training, helping to train police officers on how to respond to mental health emergencies.