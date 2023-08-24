Illinois confirms first West Nile virus death of 2023

The person who passed away lived in the suburbs of Chicago and was in their 90s.

CHICAGO — On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed the state's first West Nile virus-related death of 2023. Testing conducted by the CDC confirmed the relation.

The person who passed away lived in the suburbs of Chicago and was in their 90s. They started experiencing symptoms of the virus in early August, dying soon after.

Rock Island County Health Department recently confirmed a batch of mosquitos from the area tested positive for West Nile virus, advising the public to take caution.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito after it has picked it up from an infected bird. Symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. They can last from a few days to weeks but four out of five people with West Nile virus typically do not show any symptoms.

IDPH has confirmed 11 non-fatal cases of West Nile Virus so far this year. Of all 12 cases, seven were reported in Cook County, along with one case per county in Kane, Macon, Madison, Will and Woodford. Last year, the state had seven confirmed deaths from the virus and 26 non-fatal cases were reported.

The health department recommends implementing the "three R's" to prevent infection: reduce, repel and report.

Reducing exposure can be done by limiting time outside when mosquitoes are active. The insects are most prevalent between dusk and dawn.

Other methods to avoid mosquitoes include making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and eliminating "sources of standing water," such as in bird baths, flowerpots, old tires and other receptacles. Mosquitoes breed near this environment.

Mosquitoes can be repelled by wearing shoes and socks, along with long pants and a long-sleeved shirt while outdoors. Insect repellants that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 should be used as well.

To help reduce the risk in the Quad Cities, the Rock Island Health Department is also asking people to report sick or dying birds in the community so they can be tested for the virus. Birds that have been hit by a car, ran into a building or have been attacked by another animal are not eligible. Reports can be sent to the department's Division of Environmental Health by phone at 309-558-2840.