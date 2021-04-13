Illinois becomes first state to extend Medicaid for new moms

Illinois extends Medicaid health coverage for new moms from 60 days after pregnancy to a full year.

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration signed Illinois’ 1115 waiver, which extends health care coverage for new moms on Medicaid in Illinois from 60 days after pregnancy to a full year.

In February 2020, Senator Dick Durbin and U.S. Representative Robin Kelley led members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), requesting approval for Illinois’ effort to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms.

With Tuesdays signing, Illinois is the first state to expand coverage.

Durbin said making sure new moms have health coverage for a full year post pregnancy will go a long way toward catching, preventing, and treating potentially life-threatening conditions and problems.

“This will ensure access to vital health services and help to promote better birth outcomes and reduce the rate of maternal sickness and death in my home state,” Durbin explained. "I can think of no better way to honor this year’s black Maternal Health Week than to support state efforts to expand Medicaid health care to new moms.”