How to slow age-related muscle loss

Strength training isn't just for those in their 20s. Anthony Peters from Robo-Tech Fitness in Davenport explains why it's important for us as we age.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This isn't much of a surprise — diet and exercise are essential parts of living a healthy life.

Exercising your muscles as you age is incredibly important, not just for 20-somethings but for everyone.

News 8's David Bohlman sat down with Anthony Peters from Robo-Tech Fitness in Davenport to talk more about it.

Bohlman: Talk a little bit about why, as we get older, it gets a bit harder to move around.

Peters: There's kind of a myriad of things that happen there. But they can usually all stem from what we know as "sarcopenia." So, what's sarcopenia?

So sarcopenia is age-related muscle loss, it is just muscle loss that we have occur as we're just aging, and it just progressively gets worse. Usually, this starts [in your] 30s or 40s. And, unfortunately, it's something that we can't really stop from happening.

So with that, we also create this kind of vicious cycle of as we get older, we stop moving, we become more sedentary. So now we don't just have the age-related muscle loss, we also have the "we're not using the muscle" muscle loss.

Bohlman: But you can kind of combat it by strength training a little bit. Talk about why strength training is important.

Peters: So looking at it, strength training, so not only are you going to be you know bettering our lean muscle, bettering bone density, but for aging populations, which unfortunately is all of us, we're all aging, what is going to do is break that cycle because one, we're not sedentary anymore, we're working out. And then two, were slowing down to sarcopenia, the age-related muscle loss.

Bohlman: I think some people at home, when we are thinking about maybe starting to go to the gym, we think that we have to spend hours and hours and hours at the gym. Tell us why that's not true.

Peters: I mean, so just looking at basic guidelines and everything, what's recommended for us is 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week.

If you break that down, that's like, a little bit over 20 to 40 minutes a day. Or if you'd like your weekends, that's 30 to 60 minutes, five days a week. So with that, I would recommend two or maybe even four of those sessions being strength training depending on your goals. Heck, for example, at Robo-Tech fitness, we do two to three sessions a week, typically at about 20 to 30 minutes.

Bohlman: Talk a little bit about your machine, because we were showing pictures of your place here in Davenport, and your machine does it all. Like, you can do legs, you can do arms. I mean, you kind of do everything.

Peters: So, it's an incredibly smart device. I always joke all the time, "It's smarter than I am." But any exercise you can think of, there's some way to do it on the machine, program it on the machine, one pulley at a time, the chair itself moves multiple pulleys at a time. It's low to no impact and gets you to momentary muscular fatigue for each exercise.

Bohlman: Some people are afraid of working out at a gym where there are a lot of people. The convenient thing about your gym is it's by appointment, and so you're not surrounded by a lot of people. You're surrounded by your coach. And so talk a little bit about that.

Peters: It brings a one-to-one private experience to each session. You come in it is your time dedicated to you and your workouts. The most you'll ever see someone is if they're waiting for you after you're done.