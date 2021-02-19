Health officials warn of heart attack risk while shoveling snow

Stark County officials reported that 4 people have been sent to the hospital after heart attacks while shoveling snow; only one of which survived.

Stark County health officials took to the internet to highlight a worrying trend they have experienced after the onslaught of severe winter weather.

In a Facebook post from Stark County Ambulance, officials tell the story of their experience with several patients suffering heart attacks while shoveling snow.

The story reports that the county has seen 4 men of different ages sent to the hospital since December 15, 2020 after suffering heart attacks while or after shoveling snow.

The post adds that only one of the four men survived the conditions.

Symptoms of an incoming heart attack include nausea, vomiting, squeezing chest pain, shortness of breath, and pain down the left arm or up into the shoulder.