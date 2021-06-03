"We are seeing a lot of people that are stepping up that aren’t afraid to be in there."

GALESBURG, Ill. — Despite a year of devastation, loss, and stress, it’s not stopping people from having interest in the health care industry. Friday March 5th Sandburg College held a Health Professions Career Expo for students interested in a variety of health care jobs.

Emily Stewart is a senior at Rowva High School in Oneida, Illinois. She came to the fair to learn more about the options available to her saying, “I never knew about some of the healthcare careers. It’s increased my interest.”

She says she’s been inspired by nurses during the pandemic and all that they’ve done to help people that have suffered from the virus. “I see all these nurses helping others and it inspires me.”

Heather Inselmann works for Unity Point Health. She’s noticed not just Emily, but many people interested in joining the field. “We’ve definitely seen an increase across the board, even in our non-clinical positions.”

Inselmann says a lot of workers are nervous at first, but once they get through orientation and get their questions answered about COVID-19, they’re excited to interact with patients and make a difference.

“They’re super excited to be on the front lines and be a part of those moments with their patients and just knowing the difference that they’re making, especially right now.”

The increased interest isn’t just in the hospitals. Julie Johnson works for Marigold Rehab and Health.

Applicants are also flocking to nursing homes to help care for our most vulnerable populations. “We are seeing a lot of people that are stepping up that aren’t afraid to be in there. They want to help in our nursing homes.”

Despite the challenges the health care field brings constantly, and especially during a pandemic, one thing remains clear: the consistency of the industry.

Inselmann saying, “Healthcare is an industry that is going to be consistent. We always need health care, especially in the world of COVID-19. People became more aware of the importance of health care.”