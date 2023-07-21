Appeal filed on abortion ban injunction

The temporary injunction, ordered by Judge Joseph Seidlin on Monday, stopped the state from enforcing the new ban.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is challenging a Polk County judge's injunction on her law banning abortions once cardiac activity is detected.

The temporary injunction, ordered by Judge Joseph Seidlin on Monday, stopped the state from enforcing the new abortion ban — essentially maintaining abortion access up until 20 weeks of pregnancy in Iowa.

Attorney General Brenna Bird filed an appeal on the injunction with the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday.

“The right to life is the most fundamental right of all. Today, we are taking our defense of Iowa’s Heartbeat Law to the Iowa Supreme Court to allow the law to go back in effect and protect innocent lives. I’m confident that the law is on our side, and we will continue fighting for the right to life in court," Bird said in a statement.

The ban passed through the Iowa Legislature on Tuesday, July 11 and was signed into law at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines on Friday, July 14. The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic filed the legal challenge that resulted in the injunction on Wednesday, July 12.

Reynolds shared the following statement in support of the appeal on Friday: