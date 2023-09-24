Gilda's Club QC hosting educational workshop on genetic cancers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities is hosting a free educational workshop on genetic cancers and how to monitor them on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from noon to 1 p.m.

The workshop is free but does require registration online, by phone at (563) 326-7504 or by email at gc@gildasclubqc.org. It will be held over Zoom and in person at their Davenport Clubhouse, at 1351 W. Central Park Ave, Suite 200.