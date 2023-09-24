Gilda's Club QC hosting educational workshop on genetic cancers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities is hosting a free educational workshop on genetic cancers and how to monitor them on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from noon to 1 p.m.
The workshop is free but does require registration online, by phone at (563) 326-7504 or by email at gc@gildasclubqc.org. It will be held over Zoom and in person at their Davenport Clubhouse, at 1351 W. Central Park Ave, Suite 200.
The session will feature Jodie Kavensky, founder and CEO of NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, an education and support resource.