x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Gilda's Club QC hosting educational workshop on genetic cancers

The program will feature Jodie Kavensky, founder and CEO of NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.
Credit: Charles Hart
Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities is hosting a free educational workshop on genetic cancers and how to monitor them on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from noon to 1 p.m.

The workshop is free but does require registration online, by phone at (563) 326-7504 or by email at gc@gildasclubqc.org. It will be held over Zoom and in person at their Davenport Clubhouse, at 1351 W. Central Park Ave, Suite 200.

The session will feature Jodie Kavensky, founder and CEO of NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, an education and support resource.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Studies show Americans who quit smoking reduce risk of food insecurity

Before You Leave, Check This Out