Seeking partner: Genesis looking to collab with another health care system

Genesis Health System said it will decide by summer 2022 whether it will partner with another health system or remain independent.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Genesis Health System announced Wednesday, Dec. 1 it was looking into partnering with another health care system.

Genesis, the third-largest employer in Scott County, employs about 5,000 in the Quad Cities area.

In a statement released Wednesday, the company said it was going into the partnership search with the goal of enhancing local delivery of care; reinforcing cultural commitment to quality, safety and patient experience; enhancing workforce resources; and increasing community investment.

"We are exploring potential partnerships to ensure that we can grow and thrive into the future in a dynamic and rapidly changing health care environment,” President and CEO of Genesis Doug Cropper said in the statement. “We will only consider partnerships with other leading systems that support our unwavering focus to address our communities’ local health needs.”

Genesis assured in the statement it was in a good financial position and doesn't need a partnership to ensure its survival, but rather, a partnership would help create new opportunities to address market pressures and increase scale.

“We have seen our organization become better through partnerships, beginning with the union of Mercy and St. Luke’s hospitals in 1994 and the welcoming of other community hospitals and organizations into the Genesis family,” Chair of Genesis’ Board of Directors Steve Bahls said in Wednesday's statement. "Our successful history of collaborations allows us to move into this exploration process with confidence."

