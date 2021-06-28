Genesis reveals increase in fireworks-related injuries in 2020

The medical center noted that it saw more firework-based injuries in 2020 compared to the previous few years.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Local health officials noted a notable increase in fireworks-related injuries in 2020 compared to previous years.

Genesis Medical Center in Davenport revealed the statistic in a press release on Monday, June 28, that it treated 12 patients with such injuries in the emergency room around the Independence Day season.

Previously, the hospital would normally treat 3 or 4 cases in the same time frame.

Officials say that most of the incidents involved hand injuries caused by the fireworks exploding while being held, while some wounds were caused fireworks on the ground.

A majority of the hand juries were life-changing, permanently altering the use of the victim's hands. Patients commonly transferred to higher-level hand surgeons, followed up at Genesis's wound or burn clinics, or were able to be treated at Genesis.