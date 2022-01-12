Genesis working with MercyOne on 'population health services' partnership

As part of a multiyear agreement to expand health care across the region, Genesis Health will join MercyOne's Partnered Provider Network.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 it would be joining MercyOne's Partner Provider Network in a population health services partnership in an effort to expand health care reach throughout the region.

"Combining the population health resources of MercyOne and Genesis allows us to bring more capability to improving the health of Iowans," Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper said in a joint statement from Genesis and MercyOne.

Last month, Genesis announced its partnership search with the goal of enhancing local delivery of care; reinforcing cultural commitment to quality, safety and patient experience; enhancing workforce resources; and increasing community investment.

Genesis assured, in the December statement announcing the partnership search, it was in a good financial position and doesn't need a partnership to ensure its survival, but rather, a partnership would help create new opportunities to address market pressures and increase scale.

"This partnership (with MercyOne) will allow us to expand our work to transform care with a focus on keeping patients well and able to manage chronic conditions before their conditions require immediate interventions," Genesis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen said in the joint statement.

MercyOne attested to the shared values of the two Iowa health care systems and touted the benefits that could result from their population health services partnership.

“Genesis Health System’s expertise and commitment to innovation and quality health care aligns nicely with MercyOne’s commitment to providing radically convenient care in a patient-centered approach,” MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz said. “As Genesis joins our Partnered Provider Network, we leverage the opportunity to expand the ability to deliver great health outcomes for a much larger portion of the state which brings more value for patients and payors."