Genesis Health and MercyOne announce 'strategic partnership' plan

The letter of intent says that the health systems will be working together to enhance care across their networks.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System and MercyOne are looking to create a partnership they say will enhance care across the region.

In a news release published by Genesis, the two health care companies announced that they had signed a letter of intent (LOI) to develop a "strategic partnership."

Genesis said its Board of Directors unanimously chose MercyOne as its choice partner after a lengthy exploration process that began in December 2021.

MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 25 states.

With the LOI's signing, the two organizations will begin the process of finalizing a definitive agreement over the course of the next few months.

Officials said that nothing will change for the companies' operation as a result of the LOI or during the agreement deliberation process and that patients will continue to receive the same care they currently enjoy.

The CEOs of both companies released statements about what the partnership means for the health systems.

“Throughout our partnership exploration, our commitment was to select a partner willing to make significant investments in Genesis that will enhance our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more seamless integrated care in our region," said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis. "MercyOne is a strong cultural fit with Genesis and shares our commitment to the Genesis Mission, Vision and Values. With this selection, we will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining local leadership and focus."

“MercyOne and Genesis Health System are both mission-driven organizations committed to delivering the highest quality care and best patient experience to all we serve across Iowa," MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz said. "We look forward to continuing discussions and shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.”