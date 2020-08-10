Genesis drive-thru flu shot clinics hoping to draw a bigger crowd

"It's one thing that we know that can help keep our community healthy."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health hosted a drive-thru flu clinic at Modern Woodmen Park Wednesday night for elementary aged students.

For mom Kenya Coleman, this year felt necessary to get a flu shot for both herself and her daughter Maliah. Normally, they don’t get flu shots.

“I feel like with everything going on, the pandemic going on, its very crucial and vital at this time.”

Community Health Manager Michelle Cullen says that she is hoping that most people feel that way about getting their flu shot this year.



“I’m hoping but a little bit skeptical on if we will see more.”

Her worries were echoed at the drive-thru flu clinic on Wednesday, with only 48 flu shots being given out.



“We are trying to meet the needs and bring this to the community where the community might be.”



Genesis says they usually host flu clinics in around 80 community schools, but with COVID-19 keeping them out they're using these drive thru clinics to make up for it.



Cars were able to simply roll up, fill out some paperwork, open their car doors and get the flu vaccine.



“Maybe people aren't sure where they could go and that's why we’re doing the drive-thru method here.”



Genesis is hoping to see more and more people with each drive-thru clinic.

With flu shots being a top priority for most health professionals this fall and winter, Genesis is pleading that it is one easy way to guarantee keeping illness down as winter approaches.



“This is something that you can do to protect your family.”

Genesis has been doing the flu shot clinics for the past 14 years.

They say children are the target audience because they see people of all ages, like their siblings, parents and grandparents.



“Elementary students especially can be carriers and they come in contact with people of all ages.”



Genesis will be hosting a drive-thru clinic in Moline at the Wharton Field House from 1pm to 5pm. That one is only for Moline residents.