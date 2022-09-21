Genesis and Quad City Bank & Trust announce new mental health program for cardiac patients

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over 40% of cardiac patients experience behavioral health problems, such as anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Quad City area residents will soon have a clinic specializing in helping patients who suffer from behavioral health problems after a cardiac event, such as a heart attack.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Genesis Psychology Associates, Genesis Heart Institute, the Genesis Foundation and Quad City Bank & Trust officially announced a new mental health program for cardiac patients.
According to a news release from Genesis Health, the healthcare provider has received "a significant corporate gift," from Quad City Bank & Trust that will enable them to provide essential mental health services directly at the Genesis Heart Institute.
The funding will allow Genesis to place a Licensed Independent Social Worker on-site to help identify and treat cardiac patients with mental health concerns.
"After experiencing a life-altering cardiac event myself, I soon realized there was a huge, unfilled community need for mental health care for patients who experience cardiac events," said John Anderson, CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust.
According to the news release, within the first couple of weeks following a cardiac event, 15% of patients experience significant clinical depression, and another 25% experience milder symptoms of depression and anxiety. In a landmark study, the continued presence of depression after recovery increased mortality risk to 17% within six months after the heart attack (vs. 3% without depression).
