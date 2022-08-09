City of Galesburg hoping to finish lead pipe replacements by summer 2023

Financial and administrative issues have delayed the final phase of the utility work, but officials are hoping to resume soon.

GALESBURG, Ill. — For the past five years, the City of Galesburg has been replacing water lead pipelines that run from street-side mains to houses.

Work began in 2017 after a 2015 study by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noted Galesburg as having a concerning level of childhood lead poisoning.

The sixth and final phase of the utility work was expected to complete by Fall 2022 but has been delayed mainly due to funding issues.

Director of Public Works Wayne Carl explained that the City of Galesburg relies on $2 million in forgivable loans from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which need to be secured for each phase of the project.

"It took a little longer on this phase to get the loan agreement, but we expect the agreement to be finalized soon," Carl said. He expects work to resume this fall and be complete by Summer 2023.

New EPA requirements are also making some of the last 400 lines a challenge to service.

"We're trying to clean up all the lead lines," Carl said. "Even the homes that are vacant - we track down the property owner, trying to get those lead lines replaced too. Because, with the new rules from the EPA, any line that's connected to the main - even if they're not a current customer - if it's lead, it needs to be removed from the main or replaced."

The new pipes are made of a plastic called polyethylene, which workers said lasts about 80 to 100 years before needing replacement.

Public works officials said the project is essential for public safety - especially when it comes to children's health.

"If you're raising little kids - what they consume, what they put in their bodies is very very important," said Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D - Illinois 17th District). "I want to make sure that what's going into any child in this region is healthy and safe."